4 charged with attempted murder after shots fired at Camden officers' home

Authorities in Camden County have arrested and charged four suspects with attempted murder after multiple gunshots were fired into the home of two county police officers.

The suspects have been identified as 30-year-old Kobbie Johnson, 18-year-old Jeremiah McDonald, and 19-year-olds Jaqwa Styles and Julio Nieves.

All four are facing three counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and weapons offenses.

The shooting occurred back on Sept. 15, around 11:45 p.m. on Clinton Street.

Police say the suspects drove up to the scene in a minivan and fired at least seven shots at the home.

Six bullets struck the home, which was occupied by the officers and their newborn child. Two rounds traveled through the front door. The officers and the baby were not injured.

Authorities say all four suspects were taken into custody on Sunday.

