Man, 23, shot multiple times and killed in Strawberry Mansion

A 23-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times in Strawberry Mansion.

Officials said the shooting happened on the 3000 block of West Cumberland Street, Monday, about 8 in the evening.

The 23-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the back, as well as the leg and chin. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officers say an investigation is underway. No arrests have been made.

The shooting follows a deadly drive-by shooting in Fern Rock, earlier Monday and a deadly weekend, in which six people were killed in various shootings across the city.

