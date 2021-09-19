Pat's Steaks brawl: Police issue arrest warrants for 2 men wanted in deadly brawl

Police on Sunday issued arrest warrants for two men who are accused beating a man to death and injuring two others in a brawl outside of Pat's Steaks in South Philadelphia.

Osvaldo "Willie" Pedraza, 34, and Victor Pedraza, 32, are wanted on charges of murder, attempt to commit murder, criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault and related offenses.

Police say they are also looking for two other suspects who were involved in the early Thursday morning brawl during which 28-year-old Isidro Cortez from Queens, New York was pummeled with kicks and punches and beaten with a metal trash can lid.

According to a preliminary investigation, Cortez, his 64-year-old father and a friend went to the popular cheesestake shop after attending the Philadelphia Union soccer game against Club America at Subaru Stadium in Chester.

Police say they got into a verbal altercation at Pat's Steaks with a group of four men wearing Club America shirts and a braw ensued. Cortez was beaten to death and his father and friend needed to be hospitalized, police said.

(Philadelphia Police Department)

Authorities on Friday shared video of the deadly brawl and called attention to four men spotted in yellow Club America shirts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334, or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter