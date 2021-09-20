Drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead, 5 wounded in Fern Rock

One man is dead and five others injured after what police describe as a drive-by shooting in Fern Rock late Monday afternoon.

Officials were called to the intersection of North Broad Street and West Chew Avenue Monday, about 2:15 p.m., for a shooting.

Responding officers found six victims suffering various gunshot wounds. Authorities said the victims were shot by a person or persons in a vehicle riding nearby.

They were all rushed Einstein Medical Center. One 26-year-old man, shot multiple times in the chest, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. One woman and four other men, between the ages of 19 and 28, are expected to survive, according to officials.

Authorities said an investigation is underway.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

