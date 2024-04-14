4 teens charged after high-speed chase in Delaware: police

article

Four teenagers were arrested and charged after police say they were involved in a high-speed chase in Sussex County Saturday.

According to Delaware State Police, at around 7:21 p.m, Saturday, a silver Honda CRV with a temporary Delaware registration fled from a traffic stop by Bethany Beach Police Department. Moments later, troopers spotted the same vehicle speeding northbound on Coastal Highway near Fred Hudson Road.

Despite attempts to pursue the car, troopers stopped the chase due to safety concerns arising from the excessive speed.

The vehicle continued through Dewey Beach before turning eastbound onto Silver Lake Drive towards Rehoboth Beach.

Eventually, the car crashed near Olive Avenue and the Boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach.

Investigators later discovered the Honda CRV was reported stolen within the Dover Police Department’s jurisdiction.

All four suspects were seen fleeing the scene on foot.

Police arrested the suspects a short time later near the Henlopen Hotel in Rehoboth Beach.

Further investigation found a firearm within easy reach of where the suspects had been seated inside the car.

No one was injured during this incident.

All the following suspects were taken into custody and transported to Troop 7, where they were charged:

A 15-year-old, who was identified as the driver of the stolen vehicle, was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony), possession of a deadly weapon persons under 18 (felony), receiving stolen property over $1500 (felony), conspiracy second degree (felony), resisting arrest and subsequently charged with multiple traffic violations by additional local law enforcement agencies. He was committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $12,500 secured bond.

A 17-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony), possession of a deadly weapon persons under 18 (felony), receiving stolen property over $1500 (felony), conspiracy second degree (felony) and resisting arrest. He was committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $17,000 secured bond.

Another 15-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony), possession of a deadly weapon persons under 18 (felony), receiving stolen property over $1500 (felony), conspiracy second degree (felony), and resisting arrest. He was committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $17,000 secured bond.

A 14-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony), possession of a deadly weapon persons under 18 (felony), receiving stolen property over $1500 (felony), conspiracy second degree (felony), and resisting arrest. He was also committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $17,000 secured bond.



