Community members honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice at Ambler cemetery

For some, Memorial Day weekend may conjure images of grilling on the barbeque and the sounds of summer, but for others, it’s a solemn reminder of how fragile freedom truly is.

More than 400 flags were placed at the grave markers of each person buried at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, in Ambler Saturday.

"The Boy Scouts just got done placing smaller flags throughout the park. We will also have a veterans tribute at our Veterans Memorial Garden Sunday and a full day of events on Monday," General Manager of Whitemarsh Memorial Park Lauren Scudieri said.

Leo Varanowski and Apollo Marks are just two of the Boy Scouts volunteering to place flags. They say the values between those who served the United States and those in Boy Scouts align themselves.

"What we do with Boy Scouts is a lot of community service and what they do is kind of community service, at the top level. The highest, most extreme level that you can dedicate yourself to a community," Apollo Marks, Eagle Scout Senior Patrol Leader Troop 3 said.

Sindhura brought her children to teach them what true sacrifice looks like.

"They know how hard the veterans worked and give their respect for them, which they deserve," Sindhura commented.

Enjoy the weekend safely and with joy, but anyone in the Ambler area, Scudieri says there is much to do Monday.

"There is a meaning behind it and it is about paying tribute to those who served and honored our country. That’s the biggest reason why we do it," Scudieri stated.