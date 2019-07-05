5.4 aftershock strikes Ridgecrest area day after 6.4 quake

A powerful 5.4 magnitude aftershock struck Friday morning in the Ridgecrest area, the day after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the same region on the Fourth of July.

Residents across Southland reported feeling the aftershock.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the aftershock was reported at: 4:07 a.m. Friday about 9.7 miles west of Searles Valley, an area about 25 miles northeast of Ridgecrest in the Mojave Desert, in northwestern San Bernardino County.

It was recorded at a depth of about 4.3 miles.

Aftershocks and temblors continued to hit the area throughout the morning, USGS reported.

Firefighters across L.A. County conducted a survey throughout the region and did not find any visible damages. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.