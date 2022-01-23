Expand / Collapse search

5 injured in single-vehicle crash in Wyncote, police say

Crime & Public Safety
Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that left 5 people injured.

CHELTENHAM, Pa. - Several people were injured after an overnight crash in Cheltenham. 

Cheltenham police say the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Greenwood Avenue in Wyncote. 

There were five people in the car and they all survived the crash. 

A few of them were entrapped and had to be extracted by the fire department. 

All five were taken to area hospitals where their conditions are currently unknown. 

