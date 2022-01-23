5 injured in single-vehicle crash in Wyncote, police say
CHELTENHAM, Pa. - Several people were injured after an overnight crash in Cheltenham.
Cheltenham police say the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Greenwood Avenue in Wyncote.
There were five people in the car and they all survived the crash.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Suspect charged with attempted murder in dangerous pursuit through Philadelphia
- Teen punched, shot in North Philadelphia attack caught on video, police say
- 2 hurt in shooting at Southwest Philadelphia gas station
A few of them were entrapped and had to be extracted by the fire department.
All five were taken to area hospitals where their conditions are currently unknown.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement