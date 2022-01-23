5 injured in single-vehicle crash in Wyncote, police say

Several people were injured after an overnight crash in Cheltenham.

Cheltenham police say the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Greenwood Avenue in Wyncote.

There were five people in the car and they all survived the crash.

MORE HEADLINES:

A few of them were entrapped and had to be extracted by the fire department.

All five were taken to area hospitals where their conditions are currently unknown.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter