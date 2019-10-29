54 dogs rescued from Bahamas now up for adoption at Brandywine Valley SPCA

Weeks after being rescued from a Dorian-ravaged Bahamas, dozens of dogs are up for adoption in the Delaware Valley.

In early October, the Brandywine Valley SPCA welcomed 54 animals who were airlifed from the island, which was devastated by the historic Category 5 storm.

Wings of Rescue relocated the dogs from Abaco to Grand Bahama, where they were held for several weeks in hopes of being reunited with their families. After not being reclaimed or being surrendered into a shelter’s care, Wings of Rescue flew the dogs to Georgetown, Delaware, in an airlift mission supported by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).

Abaco and Grand Bahama suffered the most damage during the hurricane, with many homes and businesses left obliterated. Nearly 60 people were killed, with more than 280 others still missing.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA worked with the ASPCA and Wings of Rescue to transport hundreds of animals threatened by Hurricane Dorian. (BVSPCA)

Brandywine Valley SPCA said it has invested in its Georgetown rescue center to help animals during devastating circumstances like Dorian.

“The trauma these dogs endured is unimaginable,” said Brandywine Valley SPCA CEO Adam Lamb. "We’re proud and honored to be entrusted with helping them heal and rebuild their lives with loving families.”

The rescued pups are now available for adoption at all three of the rescue's campuses.

Cats and dogs rescued from the Bahamas are available for adoption at all three of the Brandywine Valley SPCA's campuses. (ASPCA)

Brandywine Valley SPCA's October rescue efforts came a month after the nonprofit helped evacuate more than 300 animals from Carolina shelters affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Those interested in donating to the Brandywine Valley SPCA can do so here. Supplies can also be donated by purchasing items on the shelter's Amazon Wish List.