56-year-old man stabbed to death in Logan; 1 arrested: police

Published  October 6, 2025 10:50pm EDT
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after Philadelphia police say a man was killed after a double stabbing occurred in Logan Monday afternoon. 

What we know:

At around 12:57 p.m., police say a stabbing incident occurred on the 1100 block of West Rockland Street.

Police say a 56-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds to his body. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center by police where he was pronounced dead at 2:11 p.m.

A 34-year-old man suffered stab wounds to his right hand and wrist, police say. He was treated on the scene by medics.

Police say a 38-year-old man was taken into custody and weapons were recovered. 

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased victim has not yet been released.

What's next:

The investigation is being led by Homicide Detectives.

The Source: The information in this story is from the Philadelphia Police Department.

