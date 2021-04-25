6 hurt, 1 killed in overnight shootings as gun violence continues to rage in Philadelphia

article

Six people were hospitalized Sunday morning and a 24-year-old man was killed after overnight violence across Philadelphia continued.

In a first shooting, a 19-year-old Black man was shot once in the head. The incident happened on the 1000 block of West Ruscomb Street, just before 10 p.m. He was transported by private vehicle to Albert Einstein Medical Center and was listed in critical condition. The scene was held, no arrest was made and no weapon recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with Northeast Detectives Division.

In a second shooting, a 37-year-old Black man was shot multiple times throughout the body, according to authorities. The incident happened on the 100 block of East Clearfield Street at approximately 12:14 a.m. He was transported by police to Temple University Hospital and was listed in critical condition. The scene was held, but no arrest was made and no weapon recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with East Detectives Division.

On the 6400 block of Torresdale Avenue, around 12:45 a.m., a 41-year-old black male was shot in the right leg. He was transported by private vehicle to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and was listed in stable condition. No scene was located, no arrest was made and no weapon recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with Northeast Detectives Division.

Police investigate after a woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds in Hunting Park.

On the 4200 block of Park Avenue, at approximately 1:36 a.m., a 35-year-old black female was shot in the torso. She was transported by police to Temple University Hospital and was listed in stable condition. The scene was held, no arrest and no weapon recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with East Detectives Division.

Advertisement

A 24-year-old black male was shot multiple times in the mid-section on the 3900 block of Ogden Street, inside a private residence, at approximately 1:37 a.m. He was transported by PFD-Medic Unit to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced at 2:04 a.m. The scene was held, no arrest was made and no weapons recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with Homicide Detectives Division.

A 33-year-old black male was shot in the groin and in the buttocks on the 500 block of West Butler Street, at approximately 2:08 a.m. He was transported by police to Temple University Hospital and was listed in critical condition. No scene was located and no arrest was made and no weapon recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with East Detectives Division.

On the 4200 block of North Broad Street, at approximately 4:10 a.m., a 27-year-old hispanic male was shot in the right elbow. He walked into Temple University Hospital and was listed in stable condition. No scene located, no arrest and no weapon recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with East Detectives Division.

___

RELATED:

Police: Man, 24, shot multiple times and killed in Mantua

Woman critically shot in Hunting Park, police say

Man, 26, shot multiple times in torso, leg in East Germantown, police say

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter