Crews searching for 6-year-old who fell into overflowing Chester Creek: sources
CHESTER, Pa. - Rescue crews are searching for a 6-year-old who sources say fell into Chester Creek Sunday.
According to reports, a 6-year-old girl fell into Chester Creek as its banks are overflowing due to heavy rain Saturday.
Rescue crews were called to search for the child.
The cause of the fall is unknown at this time.