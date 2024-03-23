22-year-old dead in tragic multi-vehicle crash in Voorhees: police

article

A 22-year-old is dead after police say they were traveling at a high speed before causing a multi-vehicle collision in Voorhees.

According to Voorhees police, officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Haddonfield-Berlin Road Southbound, in the area of Lafayette Avenue.

Upon arrival, the initial on-scene investigation revealed that a 22-year-old Berlin, NJ resident was driving a 2008 Honda traveling Southbound on Haddonfield Berlin Road, at a high speed rate when it struck a 2024 Lexus SUV being driven by a 53-year-old Atco, New Jersey resident.

They say, after the initial impact with the Lexus SUV, the Honda then crossed the double yellow line and hit a third vehicle, a 2016 Chevy Traverse, head on that was traveling Northbound on Haddonfield-Berlin Road. The Chevy was being driven by a 41-year-old Voorhees, New Jersey resident.

Voorhees officials say the driver of the Honda succumbed to injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

There were no reported injuries to the occupants of the Lexus and the driver of the Traverse was transported by ambulance to Virtua Voorhees Hospital for injuries and is in stable condition.

Voorhees Police and the Camden County Prosecutor's Office will continue to investigate the incident. If anyone has information related to this crash, please call the Voorhees Police at 856-428-5400.