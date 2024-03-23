Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Watch
from MON 6:00 AM EDT until TUE 2:00 PM EDT, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
2
Wind Advisory
until SUN 2:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Man found dead near electrical box on old golf course in West Philadelphia: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  March 23, 2024 8:52pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A man was found dead on the grounds of an old golf course in West Philadelphia Sunday afternoon. 

According to police, officers responded to the scene at an old golf course at 7900 City Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. after reports of an unresponsive male near an electrical box. 

They say the victim, a 28-year-old, was pronounced dead at Lankenau Hospital at 4:42 p.m. 

MORE HEADLINES:

The cause of death is under investigation and the scene is currently being held as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.


 