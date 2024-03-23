Man found dead near electrical box on old golf course in West Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - A man was found dead on the grounds of an old golf course in West Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.
According to police, officers responded to the scene at an old golf course at 7900 City Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. after reports of an unresponsive male near an electrical box.
They say the victim, a 28-year-old, was pronounced dead at Lankenau Hospital at 4:42 p.m.
The cause of death is under investigation and the scene is currently being held as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.