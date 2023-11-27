60-year-old man injured as fire erupts inside West Philadelphia rowhome: officials

An overnight fire sent at least one person to the hospital as firefighters battled the blaze in West Philadelphia.

Fire crews responded to a rowhome on the 4200 block of Parkside Avenue just after midnight Monday.

A 60-year-old man suffered burns, and is being treated at a local hospital, according to officials.

MORE HEADLINES:

It is unclear if the man had to be rescued, or escaped on his own.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.