67-year-old man fatally struck by SEPTA trolley in Southwest Philadelphia

A man has died after police say he was struck by a SEPTA trolley in Southwest Philadelphia overnight.

Around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 3000 block of Island Avenue, where the 67-year-old was hit.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has yet to be publicly identified.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

