Police: Man found dead on top of SEPTA train may have been ‘thrill seeker'

Authorities are investigating after the body of a man was discovered on top of a SEPTA train Monday afternoon.

Police say the discovery was made at the Girard Station around noon.

A SEPTA spokesperson says they are trying to figure out how the man got up there in the first place and are reviewing surveillance.

Authorities say the man's death may be a case of a thrill-seeking stunt gone wrong.

Passengers called the discovery shocking and disturbing. One 18-year-old rider told FOX 29 he has seen plenty of people trainsurf in Philadelphia.

Police have not released the identity of the 20-something victim as they continue to investigate.

