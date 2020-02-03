Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man found dead on top of SEPTA train may have been ‘thrill seeker'

By
Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Police investigating after body found on top of SEPTA train near Girard Station

Police are investigating after a body was found on top of a SEPTA train. FOX 29's Dawn Timmeney reports.&nbsp;

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are investigating after the body of a man was discovered on top of a SEPTA train Monday afternoon.

Police say the discovery was made at the Girard Station around noon.

A SEPTA spokesperson says they are trying to figure out how the man got up there in the first place and are reviewing surveillance.

Authorities say the man's death may be a case of a thrill-seeking stunt gone wrong.

RELATED STORIES:

1 hospitalized after SEPTA train collides with car in Wyncote

Police: Man arrested after stabbing 2 teens on SEPTA train

Video: Commuters panic as rat runs wild on SEPTA train

Passengers called the discovery shocking and disturbing. One 18-year-old rider told FOX 29 he has seen plenty of people trainsurf in Philadelphia.

Police have not released the identity of the 20-something victim as they continue to investigate.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP