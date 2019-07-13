7 shot at park in West Philadelphia, 2 suspects sought

Police say six men and a woman were shot at a park in West Philadelphia Saturday night.

Officers responded to Baker Park on North 54th Street and Lansdowne Avenue just before 9 p.m. Officials say a two gunmen started firing into a crowd watching the basketball game.

Seven people shot near Baker Park, in West Philadelphia Saturday night.

Police say the game continued as the players did not initially notice the gunfire. Approximately 20 rounds were fired by the two gunmen.

When officers arrived, multiple people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Among the victims, officials say an 18-year-old man was grazed in the back of the head and a 29-year-old man was shot in the right side of his face.

Police say all the victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where they are all in stable condition.

Advertisement

Authorities describe the shooters as two black men between 19-25 years old. Police say one of the shooters was 5'6 and the second shooter was between 5'10 - 6'2.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made. Police urge anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact them at 215-686-3190 or to submit a tip online.