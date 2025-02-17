7-year-old boy attacked by dog in Philly receives over 100 stitches; family seeks justice

The Brief Hendrix Brown, 7, is recovering after he says he was attacked by a dog in Philly last Thursday. His parents are speaking out in hopes of finding the owner of the dog and seek justice. The family says Philly police will investigate.



A seven-year-old boy is recovering from more than 1o0 stitches after he was attacked by a dog.

His parents are still searching for the animal's owner, who they want to be held accountable.

They spoke to FOX 29's Steve Keeley.

What we know:

Hendrix Brown is a tough Philly seven-year-old talking about the dog that bit his face and hands, where now a hundred stitches help heal those awful bite wounds.

The dog was running around unleashed near his home in the Rushwood Apartments in Northeast Philadelphia.

"He was just so scared. Screaming, screaming, screaming. He thought he was gonna die. He was screaming, 'I think I'm gonna die,'" said Joslyn Gutierrez, Hendrix's mother.

This happened Thursday at around 5 p.m.

The child was outside with friends, neighborhood kids, and his brothers.

"The kid from the neighborhood ran in and said Hendrix was getting attacked by a dog, so I instantly ran out," Gutierrez said.

"The dog had first come up to the boys, sniffed them, then started to walk away, right? Then came back at you? And then just started to attack him," she added.

A neighbor's surveillance camera captured the dog running around without a leash, with its owner following behind, and has not been seen or come forward since.

"I'm just shocked that there are human beings out there that would just leave a seven-year-old child there bleeding and not want to do what's right. I'm just disgusted, but I'm also very happy with the people who've shown support for Hendrix and had his back through everything, which is huge and makes us feel great," said Jordan Brown, Hendrix's father.

"I just saw blood everywhere, cuts all over his face. I see the owner, who I believe was hugging the dog on the ground, and that's all I personally remember. I was just really making sure he was okay. All the adults that were around were getting towels and making sure we were stopping the bleeding," said the mom.

"He has over 50 stitches in his face right now. He has bite marks next to the cheek, the lips, next to the ears right here. His lip was split open and some bite marks here. His left hand was completely exposed on the top, so you could see all the bite marks up and down the hand," Gutierrez explained.

What's next:

Hendrix goes back for his next evaluation Tuesday to see how badly damaged his hands are and hopefully, how well they're healing.

FOX 29 left a phone message with the apartment complex office where Philadelphia police plan to visit Tuesday to investigate.

The parents want the owners and dog found to prevent another attack.

"We do not want to see this happen to another child. That would be devastating, so who knows, next time they might not make it through. So definitely don't want to see this happen again," said the dad.