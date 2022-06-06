75-year-old man found dead after fire breaks out in Wissahickon home, officials say

Fire crews responded to a fire that left one man dead, and another person injured Sunday night.

Heavy fire was reportedly seen coming from the third floor of a home on Sumac Street around 11:13 p.m.

A 75-year-old man was found inside and pronounced dead, according to officials. Another person was reportedly transported to Temple University Hospital with unknown conditions.

Officials say the fire may have broken out due to possible hoarding. No smoke alarms were found initially, but the fire is still under investigation.