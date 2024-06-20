7th DUI lands man behind bars after overturned crash: Delaware state police

article

Delaware State Police say a repeat offender was arrested for driving under the influence after crashing his car in the middle of the day.

Paul Rowan, 53, walked away with a 45-year-old female passenger after overturning his vehicle on the 2000 block of Slaughter Station Road.

Troopers transported them to a local hospital after finding them around noon Tuesday.

Rowan was arrested after failing Standardized Field Sobriety Tests at the hospital.

A computer check also revealed that he had six prior DUI-related convictions, according to authorities, who say drug paraphernalia was found in his vehicle.

He is charged with 7th Offense DUI, Vehicular Assault, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Injury and related offenses.