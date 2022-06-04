Argument inside club may have led to shooting in Hunting Park, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in extremely critical condition after police say a shooting erupted early Saturday morning.
Police say the shooting occurred outside a gas station on Hunting Park Avenue and North Broad Street around 4 a.m.
A witness told police the incident began when two people started arguing inside a club. One person allegedly opened fire on the other after they left the club.
Police found the 38-year-old man laying on the road with multiple gun shot wounds to his body.
The victim was reportedly transported to Temple University Hospital, where he is said to be in extremely critical condition
Police say it's still unclear what exactly led to the shooting.
No arrests have been made, or weapons recovered.