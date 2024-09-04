8-year-old girl found dead in bedroom ‘for unknown reason’ under investigation: police

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after they say an 8-year-old girl was found unresponsive in her bedroom in North Philadelphia Wednesday night.

Police and medics responded to the 1700 block of West Lippincott Street at around 6:39 p.m. due to reports of an unresponsive child.

They say an 8-year-old girl was found unresponsive in her bedroom for an "unknown reason."

Medics performed CPR for several minutes on the child, but she was pronounced dead at 6:57 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation.

