Expand / Collapse search

8-year-old girl found dead in bedroom ‘for unknown reason’ under investigation: police

By
Published  September 4, 2024 9:01pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after they say an 8-year-old girl was found unresponsive in her bedroom in North Philadelphia Wednesday night. 

Police and medics responded to the 1700 block of West Lippincott Street at around 6:39 p.m. due to reports of an unresponsive child. 

They say an 8-year-old girl was found unresponsive in her bedroom for an "unknown reason." 

Medics performed CPR for several minutes on the child, but she was pronounced dead at 6:57 p.m. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

Check back for more updates. 