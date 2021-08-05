80-year-old woman attempting to cross street struck, killed by PECO truck, police say
article
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - Police say an elderly woman was killed after she was struck by a PECO truck in Northeast Philadelphia.
It happened while she was attempting to cross at Academy Road and Morrell Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
According to police, the 80-year-old woman was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospita lwhere and died shortly after 3:30 p.m.
The investigation is going.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement