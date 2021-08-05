80-year-old woman attempting to cross street struck, killed by PECO truck, police say

article

Police say an elderly woman was killed after she was struck by a PECO truck in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened while she was attempting to cross at Academy Road and Morrell Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the 80-year-old woman was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospita lwhere and died shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The investigation is going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

