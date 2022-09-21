84th annual Dad Vail Regatta won't be on the Schuylkill River - or even in Philadelphia

article

A Philadelphia tradition is making major moves for its 84th year - literally!

The 84th annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta will be moving from the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to the Cooper River in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey.

Since 1953, the Schuylkill River has hosted the largest collegiate regatta in the nation, attracting over 100 colleges and universities from the U.S. and Canada.

However, a committee has decided to move its traditional site to "ensure successful production of the Regatta" on May 12-13 next year.

MORE HEADLINES:

"Hosting the Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta is a great honor for us and our internationally recognized racecourse at Cooper River Park," said Commissioner Jeff Nash, liaison to the Camden County Parks Department.