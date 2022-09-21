Officials: Temple student's home invaded as 2 armed robberies unfold near campus overnight

An armed robbery escalated into a home invasion for one Temple student, just minutes before another armed robbery near the Philadelphia campus late Tuesday night.

Police say the first robbery occurred just blocks away from Temple University on the 1500 block of North Sydenham Street around 11:45 p.m.

A 21-year-old student was walking when a male suspect approached with a gun, forcing him into his apartment.

Once inside, the suspect reportedly demanded everyone gather all the electronics and valuables. He then fled with wallets, laptops and an X-Box.

Just 15 minutes later, a 22-year-old man was reportedly robbed at knife point less than a mile away at the intersection of 17th and Diamond streets.

Officials say he was assaulted by three male suspects, who stole $100 and an iPhone. Temple officials say the victim was not a student.

No injuries were reported in either robbery, and no arrests made.

Philadelphia Police and Temple University Campus Police are investigating.