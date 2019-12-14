article

The second phase of New Jersey’s black bear hunt was off to slow start.

As of Wednesday, hunters using firearms have killed nine bruins since the hunt resumed Monday, state Division of Fish & Wildlife figures showed. Six of the bears killed were in Sussex County.

By comparison, there were 171 harvested during the first three days of the first phase of the hunt, which took in place in October.

Hunters using archery and muzzleloaders bagged 265 bruins during the first segment

The six-day hunt, which is slated to end Saturday, could be extended by four days if harvest objectives are not met.

Hunters killed 225 bears in 2018, the lowest amount since 2003.

