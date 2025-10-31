9 Pagan motorcycle gang members charged in West Norriton Wawa shooting

The Brief Nine Pagan gang members were arrested for an Oct. 17 shooting in West Norriton. The shooting involved a confrontation with the Unknown Bikers gang, resulting in six people being shot. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 10, 2025.



Nine members of the Pagans Outlaw Motorcycle Gang have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Wawa in West Norriton on Oct. 17.

Gang-related shooting details

The shooting occurred around 9:12 p.m. at the Wawa on Main Street.

Two members of the Unknown Bikers were at the scene when nine Pagans arrived, leading to a confrontation.

Gunfire erupted shortly after, injuring six people, including two bystanders.

The investigation involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Montgomery County Detective Bureau and West Norriton Police.

Surveillance video and eyewitness reports were crucial in identifying the suspects.

Charges and legal proceedings

The following were arrested: George Cwienk III, 51, Joel Hernandez-Martinez, 36, George Hripto Jr., 50, Jason Lawless, 45, all of Bridgeport; Manuel Baez-Santos, 34, of Norristown; Erik Dixon, 33, of King of Prussia; Luke Higgins, 29, of Dauberville; Justin Noll, 34, of Reading; and Erik Rosenberger, 46, of East Greenville.

Each was charged with 12 felony counts of Aggravated Assault, two felony counts of Riot, 14 counts of Simple Assault and 46 counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

The defendants were arraigned with bail set at $500,000 cash for most, except for Justin Noll, whose bail was $50,000 unsecured due to medical treatment.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10, 2025.

What we don't know:

The exact motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and further details may emerge during the preliminary hearing.