Child, 9, critically injured after East Mount Airy house fire, officials say

A nine-year-old child is in critical condition after a fire broke out in a residence in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy neighborhood.

The fire broke out on the 1000 block of East Hortter Street early Sunday, around 1:30.

The child was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital and placed in critical condition, officials said.

Crews worked about an hour to bring the blaze under control.

There were no other details regarding occupants of the residence, whether anyone was displaced or any other injuries at the scene.

Firefighters brought the fire under control by 2:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, although preliminary word indicated it may have been electrical in nature.

