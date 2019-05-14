'90210' teaser trailer features original cast, iconic song

FOX released a preview trailer of the "Beverly Hills, 90210" reboot, featuring the original stars of the hit TV drama, and the internet is here for it.

Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, Shannen Doherty and Tori Spelling all appear in the teaser trailer. The only original cast member missing is Luke Perry, who died in March after suffering a massive stroke.

The new teaser trailer shows the cast, nearly 20 years later, completing everyday tasks to the tunes of the "Beverly Hills, 91210" theme song. Tori Spelling is making coffee and toast. Jennie Garth is brushing and blow-drying her hair. Shannen Doherty is meditating. Jason Priestley is waking up to an alarm. Gabrielle Carteris is getting ready to head out the door of her home. Brian Austin Green is picking out a tie. Ian Ziering is jamming out to the music in his fancy sports car with the "BH90210" license plate.

The preview then ends with the cast walking together in a row, just like they appeared in the original show's opening.

Fans quickly reacted with enthusiasm on social media.

"I am 56 and so excited for us and all of you," @lakergirlsb tweeted. "Can hardly wait! Thank you for bringing it back!!!"

"I'm so excited! I grew up watching #BH90210 and still watch every rerun," @LeslieZ40186310 tweeted.

Amidst the excitement, fans felt bittersweet that Perry will not be part of the show.

"OMG. I feel like a teenager again! So excited!! I know it's going to be bittersweet without #LukePerry but I'm sure they will find a way to honor him. #90sNostalgia #Nostalgic," @tootall4heels tweeted.

The reboot, in a six-episode series, will come with a new twist.

"90210 comes with a big twist: Priestley, Garth, Ziering, Carteris, Green and Spelling will play heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama - with a healthy dose of irreverence - that is inspired by their real lives and relationships," FOX said in February.

The cast members have gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago. But the cast reunites when one of them suggests it's time for the series reboot. The drama then follows when "first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together," and attempt to continue where they left off, FOX said.

The iconic show premiered on FOX on Oct. 4, 1990 and aired for 10 seasons. The series documented the life of a group of friends from high school to college and then early adulthood -- all with the backdrop of the Southern California community of Beverly Hills.

"'Beverly Hills, 90210' left an indelible impact on pop culture and an entire generation," said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment of FOX. "Its powerful legacy is an important part of our network's DNA - bold stories not told anywhere else and bigger-than-life-characters - and we're honored to bring back the beloved original cast members for 90210."

The series reboot will air on Aug. 7.

FOX Entertainment also unveiled its primetime slate for the 2019-2020 television season, featuring four new comedies, six new dramas, and a new unscripted game show.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.