Philadelphia shows up and out at star-studded 91st annual Easter Promenade

Sunday marked the 91st annual Easter Promenade in Philadelphia.

Families were decked out in their Sunday's best as they took part in one of the longest running traditions in the city.

Live performers strutted their way down South Street as a star-studded cast of local celebrities were in tow.

Including Mr and Mrs Cottontail- and FOX 29's own Drew Anderson, who made an appearance as the event's co-host for the second year in a row.

He brought the beautiful weather along with him as the day was filled with warm temperatures and sunshine.

"With weather like this, this is why we have such a nice crowd. How could you not come out on such a nice day?" said Anderson.

Spirits were up and families were thrilled to be back celebrating for another year.

"This is still going, we're not gonna stop." said Henri David, Master of Ceremonies. "I am so excited because I'm seeing these little kids smiling and screaming and I'm happy, I'm happy."

The Promenade ended at Headhouse Plaza, where fashion enthusiasts of all ages and styles showed off their most extravagant spring-themed costumes.

The event itself originally started in Rittenhouse Square, moving over to South Street in the 1980s, becoming a staple in the community.

Now, it's created fond memories for families in the city on a day meant to spend with the ones you love most, and of course, the Easter bunny!