Pennsylvania police warn of drug-infused 'candy' with familiar packaging ahead of Halloween

In about 24 hours, kids of all ages will be scouring their neighborhoods for the best Halloween treats, and police are urging parents to be extra cautious with the candy they bring home.

Pennsylvania Police issued a warning last week about an increase in drug-infused "candy" seizures around the area.

The "candy" often contains THC and mushrooms, and is found in packaging that looks identical to well-known, legal candy.

Wonka, Nerdz, Airheads and Laughy Taffy packaging were all found during a recent narcotics seizure, according to police.

"THC/mushroom-infused ‘candy’ could easily be overlooked during the Halloween season," state police warned.

Parents are being urged to check their children's candy, and inspect its packaging closely for the terms THC or medicated, and pictures of mushrooms or marijuana leaves.

If you unknowingly ingest these substances, contact 911 immediately for medical assistance.