A painting of your dog could adorn the walls of the new White Dog Cafe in Glen Mills

A painting of your furry friend could soon adorn the walls of the new White Dog Cafe in Glen Mills.

Artist Jay McClellan is offering 38 custom paintings of man’s best friend to the Delaware County eatery, which is set to open in early 2020.

McClellan’s works currently cover the walls at White Dog Cafe’s Haverford and University City locations.

Half of the pet portrait proceeds will benefit the Brandywine Valley SPCA and Alpha Bravo Canine, the latter of which provides service dogs free of charge to former military members with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Those who purchase the paintings will be given the original drawing of the painting (a $250 value). A small brass plate bearing the dog’s name and hometown will also hang on the wall beside each commissioned work.

Those interested in commissioning a portrait can do so here.

