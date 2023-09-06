A Philly Special Christmas: Philadelphia Eagles releasing another holiday album

article

Christmas came early for Philadelphia Eagles fans this year!

Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata are teaming up off the field once again to belt out some Christmas classics for a good cause.

However, this year the linemen recruited some Philadelphia icons to sing alongside them, including the great Patti LaBelle.

"A Philly Special Christmas" will include 11 holiday songs, featuring a Mariah Carey cover and original song written by Jason Kelce:

The Christmas Song This Christmas Dominick, the Donkey Santa's Night Christmas Time Is Here All I Want for Christmas Is You Pretty Paper The Dreidel Song Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas Fairytale of Philadelphia Auld Lang Syne

A preorder for vinyl copies will take place online November 3, with the entire album available on streaming services closer to the holidays.

All proceeds will be donated to local charities, and the Eagles stars are hoping their Philly community will step up once again to help them surpass last year's $1.25 million donation.

The 2022 album was so successful it sold out in seconds - for all three releases - and topped the Billboard compilation albums chart!

No need for a Christmas miracle when it comes to these beloved Eagles icons.