Video: 2 suspects sought for firing into crowd of people, shooting child in East Germantown

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's health to identify two suspects sought in connection with an East Germantown shooting that left a 7-year-old injured.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 200 block of Armstrong Street around 8 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of gunshots, according to authorities.

According to officials say the shooting happened outside of the Wister Townhomes Complex.

Police say a 7-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand and was rushed to Albert Einstein Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities say the suspects were in a white BMW X3 and were seen following a juvenile who was riding an ATV through the complex.

Once they were on the 20 block of Armstrong Street, the car pulled over and the suspects got out and fired aonto large crowd of people by the ATV, according to police.

Officials say both suspects were dressed in all black and wearing masks.

The suspects then fled on Collum Street towards Rufe Street, police say.

Police released surveillance video of the shooting as they work to identify the suspects involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.