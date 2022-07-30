Pick-up truck found in Delaware after man struck, killed on I-95 in Pennsylvania, police say

Police say the pick-up truck that fatally hit a man walking on I-95 last weekend has been located in Delaware.

A 44-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene after he was reportedly struck by a blue Ford F-150 on I-95 North in Upper Chichester Township on July 23.

Police say the truck swerved onto the right shoulder when it hit the man, another truck and a motorcycle, then fled.

Family later identified the victim as Maurice Pinkard, a father of six children. His wife Caprice said he was on his way to fill up her vehicle's tank when he was fatally struck.

Maurice Pinkard, 44, was fatally struck by a vehicle on the shoulder of I-95 in Upper Chichester Township, Pennsylvania, his family says. (The Pinkard Family)

"He was just a family man and he worked so hard for us," Caprice said. "He worked so hard for his family, and he took pride in caring for his family."

Police say the truck was located and seized in Delaware on Thursday. Authorities have not released any information regarding the alleged hit-and-run driver.

An investigation is still underway. Anyone with information is urged to contact Pennsylvania State Trooper Walter at 484-840-1000.



