AAC cancels Temple's next game against #7 Cincinnati due to COVID-19

Saturday's game between the Temple Owls and Cincinnati Bearcats will not be played this Saturday due to coronavirus concerns, the American Athletic Conference announced Wednesday.

Conference officials say the decision to cancel the game was made following positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing of student-athletes at both schools.

The game was scheduled to be played this Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field at 4 p.m.

The conference says the game will not be rescheduled despite both schools sharing a common open date on Dec. 5.

They say the conference's return-to-play protocols would not allow a sufficient number of student-athletes to be available for competition on that date.

The game will be declared a no-contest.

Temple's previous game against East Carolina started roughly 50 minutes late after a Temple player was taken back to campus for a rapid COVID-19 test shortly before kickoff. As a result of the situation, five Temple defensive players, including three starters, were ruled out for the game because of protocols.

Another game-day announcement resulted in the Owls (1-6, 1-6 American Athletic Conference) starting their fifth-string quarterback, walk-on Kamal Gray, after fourth-stringer Matt Duncan was suspended for violating team rules. Temple's first three quarterbacks were already unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols or injuries.

