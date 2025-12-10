Powerball jackpot up to $930M as Roxborough residents try their luck

The Brief $930M up for grabs in Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot. The 7-Eleven on Ridge Avenue hopes to sell the winning ticket and get a cut. Some will use the money to upgrade their lives while others say they will look out for family members in need.



What they're saying:

Dan Goodman walked into 7-Eleven tonight without planning to play Powerball.

"I was not. I was here to get water and some snacks," he said. But he had a change of heart tonight when he walked into the hype of tonight’s game.

So much so that he bought not one but three tickets.

"I feel like this is a sign so I'm definitely going to win now. That is kind of how I am looking at it," said Goodman.

Not everyone wants the lights, camera, and action on the night of the drawing though. One guy who did not want to show his face but worked the machine like a pro while putting in his own numbers.

"If it's like this much I'll play it," he said of the $930M jackpot. He will use his winnings to keep life simple but relaxing and rewarding.

"Go right to Florida and play golf, all day," he said.

Minnie Ceasar has big hopes and a big heart when it comes to playing to win.

"It's more so what other people in my family can use. It is not so much for me. I work. I am a therapist," she said.

Meanwhile, Goodman says winning will be life-changing.

"I’ll probably quit my job. Oh my God. I probably should not put that on tv," he laughed.