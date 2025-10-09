Abraham Lincoln High football team suspended for 'unsportsmanlike conduct' after brawl

The Brief The Abraham Lincoln High School football team faces a three-game suspension which will carry through the remainder of the 2025 fall season. The suspension follows an altercation after a game on Oct. 4 at the Northeast Supersite. Northeast High School's team was not involved in the altercation.



An altercation after a high school football game has led to significant consequences for one Philadelphia team.

What we know:

After reviewing video footage and gathering statements, the Philadelphia Public League found the Abraham Lincoln High School football team engaged in unsportsmanlike conduct after their game against Northeast High School on Oct. 4.

The Philadelphia Public League has suspended Lincoln's football program for three games, which will affect the rest of their 2025 fall season, including playoffs.

What they're saying:

The School District of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Public League stress the importance of sportsmanship, leadership and character.

They expect all players and spectators to behave respectfully during games to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Northeast High School's football team was not involved in the altercation, according to the School District of Philadelphia.

Details about the specific actions that led to the suspension have not been disclosed.