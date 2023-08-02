'Absolutely tragic': Baby, teen among 4 killed in Ocean County house fire

A devastating house fire in Ocean County, New Jersey, left multiple people dead on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer, crews responded to a reported structure fire with entrapment on Buttonwood Drive in Lacey Township around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say the structure was fully engulfed in flames by the time emergency crews arrived on scene.

A 67-year-old woman was rescued from the back of the home and transported to Community Medical Center for treatment, officials say.

Four additional people were believed to be trapped inside the house, but crews were unable to get to them because the roof of the home collapsed and firefighters were forced to evacuate, according to fire officials.

Authorities say the four people trapped inside did not survive.

"This is an absolutely tragic situation. Sadly, four of the occupants of the residence perished in this fire," Billhimer said.

Officials later identified the four people killed as 39-year-old Jennifer Wright, 34-year-old Alania Wright, a 14-year-old girl and a four-month-old infant.

According to authorities, an investigation revealed the cause of the fire was "improperly discarded smoking material," leaving officials to rule it as accidental.

SKYFOX flew over a home on Buttonwood Drive in Lacey Township. Officials say four people were killed when a fire tore through the property and caused the roof to collapse.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.