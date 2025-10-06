Accused gang member wanted for 3 murders in Philadelphia: Marshals

The Brief Tyvine Jones, 24, is wanted for three deadly shootings in Philadelphia between 2020 and 2022. Investigators say Jones, who goes by "Eerd," is a member of the Blumberg street gang. There is a $5k reward for his arrest.



U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia are offering $5k for information that leads to the arrest of a known gang member wanted for three murders, including the killing of a teen.

What we know:

Tyvine Jones, 24, is being sought for three deadly shootings dating back to 2020, authorities announced on Monday.

All three murders that Jones is accused of happened in different parts of the city between August 2020 and September 2022.

Investigators did not release specific information about each shooting, but revealed that the victims were ages 16, 20 and 23.

A $5K reward is being offered for Jones's arrest.

Authorities say Jones, who also goes by "Eerd," is a known member of the Blumberg street gang.

What you can do:

Investigators called attention to several distinctive tattoos that Jones has on his hand, arm and neck.

Jones is described as 6 feet tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

What they're saying:

Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark called Jones "the very worst society has to offer."

"His disregard for human life poses a continued threat to the public and he should be considered armed and highly dangerous," Clark said.