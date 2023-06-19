Acorn Hill Wildfire: Crews battling fire burning in Burlington County forest

article

Crews with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service say another wildfire is burning in the state.

According to authorities, crews are working to extinguish the Acorn Hill Wildfire burning in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest.

Officials say the forest is burning in the area of Coopers Road and is about 25 acres in size.

The wildfire has not been contained, according to forest fire crews.

SKYFOX flew over the state forest, where smoke could be observed from the burning area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.