Crews battle wildfire in Burlington County, New Jersey

Fire crews in New Jersey are battling yet another wildfire as officials say a recent dry spell has helped allow wildfires to run rampant.

Crews responded to the area of City Line Road in Browns Mills, Burlington County Friday afternoon for reports of a fire.

SKYFOX was over the scene where smoke and flames could be seen emerging from a significant portion of the tree line.

The New Jersey Forrest Fire Service asked residents to avoid the area and says their crews have responded to the scene to assess the situation.

The fire comes as skies across the region finally began to clear after days of being impacted by smoke from wildfires burning in Canada.

Earlier this week, firefighters were able to contain another wildfire in Jackson Township, New Jersey that burned 82 acres.

Over the weekend, the Forest Fire Service announced complete containment of the 210-acre Flatiron wildfire blaze in Medford, Burlington County. That fire started just after midnight Friday and was burning toward 40 homes before crews managed to move the blaze away from the structures.

Residents weren’t evacuated but were protected within their homes, some using garden hoses to help as crews worked in the backyards to conduct backfires and burnout operations, officials said.

Last week crews stifled a wildfire that burned 5,000 acres in Bass River State Forest which stretches across Ocean and Burlington counties in the Pinelands. The blaze, the largest in the state this year, had burned about 5,475-acres (2,215 hectares) since last Wednesday.