'Adulting 101': High school offers class to teach basic skills like building credit and changing oil

While many high school students are focusing on getting an A in math or science, many of them are failing at “adulting” after they graduate.

That’s why a high school in Kentucky is offering practical hands-on skills to seniors to prepare them for the real world when they graduate.

Fern Creek High School’s “Adulting 101” is a three-day workshop where students prep for “real life” scenarios every adult goes through after high school.

Whether it’s building credit or changing a tire, many of the tasks these students face seem mundane for more experienced grown-ups, but are easier said than done.

Sara Wilson-Abell, the college access resources teacher at Fern Creek High School, came up with the course and got inspiration from her school’s alumni after posting a call to action on her Facebook account asking for all or any ideas on what an “adulting” class should consist of.

“If you could choose one real world concept/skill that you wish you learned in HS, what would it be?” the post read.

More than 100 people responded with their suggestions ranging from mental health management to financial efficacy.

Advertisement

The workshop has since been developed, and Wilson-Abell has been posting updates on her social media showcasing the various activities her students have been undertaking in order to learn how to be a better grownup.

Day one of the course consisted of money and wealth management. Students learned about leases, retirement and basic banking/loans.

Students were able to ask financial questions to faculty and staff about life after high school and won real prizes like mini fridges and microwaves.

Day two focused on “home and health.” The students learned the basics of cooking — specifically, how to cook healthy meals in a microwave since many of the students will move on to college dorms after they graduate.

Students also got plumbing tips and learned basic household repairs, as well as how to focus on their mental health.

On day three, the students learned about “professionalism.” They took resume workshops and learned about what employers look for when hiring.

“I’m very lucky to work at a school where the administration supports this type of learning and allowed me to implement my program idea for our seniors,” Wilson-Abell wrote on Twitter.