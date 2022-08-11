African American Museum to move to Ben Franklin Parkway

The African American Museum of Philadelphia will soon have a new home one the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The former Family Court Building at the corner of 18th and Vine will house the museum after the building is renovated.

However, only 50,000 square feet of the building will be used for the museum itself. The city is looking for other tenants to join the museum in the historic building next to the Free Library.

Officials say they’re excited to make the museum a modern experience in a classic building.

"Today we’re excited, that it will be where it belongs on the Parkway, where literally tens hundreds of thousands of people traverse on a daily basis, annual basis. Every year, everybody knows where the parkway is. So, it’s fitting that the African American Museum is here," explained Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke.

City and museum officials added that fundraising efforts will also help the museum in their move, as well as funds from the city.