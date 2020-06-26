AG: More dynamite found at home of man charged with selling it on social media

article

Authorities in Pennsylvania say they have recovered 30 sticks of dynamite they say are linked to suspected ATM explosions in Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has announced more charges against Talib Crump, who was arrested earlier this month, after a search of his home uncovered more explosives.

Talib Crump, 26, was arrested earlier this month after he was accused of selling what he advertised as “dynamite sticks” on the streets of Philadelphia.

Investigators originally recovered 12 sticks of dynamite at the time of Crump's arrest, but say they found 30 more sticks of homemade M-1000 sticks.

Crump was originally charged with one count of possession of weapons of mass destruction, one count of risking a catastrophe, one count of criminal use of a communication facility, and related charges.

Friday, authorities also charged him with 30 counts of weapons of mass destruction, 1 count of risking a catastrophe, 30 counts of possessing instruments of a crime, 30 counts of prohibited offensive weapons, 5 counts of reckless endangerment, and other related charges.

The attorney general's office says Crump communicated with undercover agents and claimed that dynamite was the most effective way to destroy and ATM and allegedly provided them with instructions on how to properly place the explosives on the machines.

“Talib Crump used the civil unrest happening in Philadelphia and throughout the Commonwealth as a cynical opportunity to make a profit. I will not stand for anyone hijacking a righteous movement for personal gain,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “The explosives found at the defendant’s residence could have caused severe damage and terrorized neighborhoods. I commend our agents, and our partners the ATF and Philadelphia Police Department, for getting this dangerous dynamite off of our streets.”

The discovery of the additional explosives also prompted the evacuation of the five-unit apartment building Crump lives in.