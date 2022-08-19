Allentown 3-alarm fire injures resident and firefighter, damages 3 buildings

article

A three-alarm fire in Allentown injured a firefighter, one person inside the building and caused damage to three buildings.

Allentown Fire Department officials said crews got the call about 9:45 Friday morning for a fire on the 1500 block of Liberty Street.

The fire quickly grew to three-alarms. Firefighters encountered downed power lines when they arrived which hindered their initial progress in the fight against the blaze.

One male resident was in the building when the fire broke out. He jumped out of the second floor to the first floor roof, then jumped to the ground to escape the flames. He was taken to Lehigh Valley CedarCrest Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Firefighters battle a three-alarm fire in Allentown.

One firefighter was taken to the same hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The fire in the rowhome spread to two other adjacent homes before crews were able to contain the fire.

The fire was contained by about 11 a.m.

The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.