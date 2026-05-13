Ambulance crash sends 2 to hospital in Upper Dublin: 'Always fender benders out here'

The Brief An ambulance and another vehicle crashed around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at Susquehanna and Fitzwatertown roads in Upper Dublin Township. The patient in the ambulance and the other driver were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Neighbors say crashes are common at this intersection.



An ambulance transporting a patient to Abington Hospital collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Susquehanna and Fitzwatertown roads just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Second Alarmer’s Association and Rescue Squad of Montgomery County Incorporated.

Ambulance crash leaves two hospitalized

The ambulance, identified as Number 7, was on an emergency run with lights flashing when it crashed into another vehicle at the intersection, according to the Second Alarmer’s Association and Rescue Squad of Montgomery County Incorporated.

The ambulance crew was not injured, but the patient being transported and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital in stable condition, the ambulance company said.

Ring camera footage from a nearby home captured the ambulance with its lights flashing as it collided with the other vehicle. Debris and damage remained at the scene hours later.

Neighbors react to ongoing safety concerns

"I saw all the flashing lights and I said it has to be an accident so I just went back to sleep," said Lephrael Cadet, who lives nearby. Cadet later reviewed his Ring camera footage and saw the crash unfold.

Mike, another neighbor, said, "My seven years eight years here I’ve had at least three or more rollovers up on the yard, they took out a telephone pole, totaled my wife’s car in the driveway, always fender benders out here in the middle of the road so no doesn’t shock me at all."

Mike said the crash ended up on his property and damaged his fence.

"Our bedroom is in the back so I don’t see lights at all, my daughter actually texted me that’s how I found out because I looked out the window and saw…"

Some neighbors say the intersection has a history of crashes, even after additional traffic lights were installed.

"There used to be just one set of lights in the middle of the road, and then they put these big poles up and additionally lights, it’s helped a little bit, but, but…" said Mike.

The intersection of Susquehanna and Fitzwatertown roads is on the border of Upper Dublin and Abington Township.

Residents say it remains a problem area for crashes.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what caused the crash or whether any citations will be issued. The names of those hospitalized have not been released.