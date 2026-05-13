Burlington, Montgomery counties honor officers, civilians for bravery

The Brief Burlington County and Montgomery County held ceremonies honoring law enforcement officers and civilians. Pottstown Cpl. Anthony Fischer received the Medal of Valor after being injured in the line of duty. Andrew Gaudio was posthumously honored for bravery during a 2024 home invasion.



Law enforcement officers and civilians were honored Wednesday during ceremonies in Burlington County and Montgomery County, according to officials.

Annual memorial service in Burlington County and emotional ceremony in Montgomery County

What we know:

The Burlington County Police Chiefs Association hosted its annual Fallen Officers Memorial Service at the Emergency Services Training Center in Westampton, honoring officers who died in the line of duty across the county.

What they're saying:

"I think it’s really important to recognize law enforcement and civilians who go above and beyond for their communities," said Ed McCann, first assistant district attorney for Montgomery County.

Departments from across Burlington County gathered to remember those lost, while Montgomery County held its own ceremony recognizing both officers and civilians for their acts of courage and service.

Honoring bravery and sacrifice in Montgomery County

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele presented the Medal of Valor to Pottstown Cpl. Anthony Fischer, who was injured in the line of duty in November 2024. Fischer was responding to a domestic call when a suspect attempted to grab his gun and it went off, causing a gunshot wound to his thigh, according to officials.

Fischer, who was forced to medically retire, said, "I wasn’t expecting this. I don’t look for any attention, none of that."

He added, "It sucks I can’t be a cop anymore but I still get to be a husband and a father."

Loved ones and fellow officers gave Fischer a standing ovation. The district attorney also presented special commendations to other officers and civilians, including a posthumous award for Andrew Gaudio, who was killed during a 2024 home invasion in Lower Merion Township.

Brianna Ringwood, deputy district attorney for Montgomery County, said, "It was an exceptional moment for us in the community to come together and celebrate our first responders… our law enforcement officers and civilians as citizens in the community who have risen to the occasion during the most challenging and dangerous moments."

Bernadette Gaudio, who was left paralyzed after the home invasion, accepted the award in her son’s honor. "Really emotional… but I think it’s fitting for who he was and what he did," said Gaudio. She added, "I want people to remember not how he died but how he lived. He was happy, fun loving…a jokester…"

The ceremonies highlighted the sacrifices made by both law enforcement and civilians to keep communities safe, with officials emphasizing the importance of remembering their service not just on this day, but always.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how many officers or civilians were honored in total at the ceremonies or if additional awards were presented beyond those mentioned.