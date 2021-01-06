AMC reopens movie theaters across Philadelphia and throughout Pa

article

AMC Theaters has opened some movie theaters in Pennsylvania, with more to open by January 8, the theater chain announced Wednesday.

Theater officials said seven theaters reopened to the public Monday, January 4, most in the Philadelphia area, including AMC Neshaminy 24, AMC Plymouth Meeting 12, AMC 309 Cinema 9 a d AMC Marple 10, among others.

By Friday, January 8, additional theaters to reopen in the region include AMC DINE-IN Painters Crossing 9 and AMC CLASSIC Pottsgrove 12, along with 16 others across the state.

Officials said the AMC Safe & Clean program was initiated with strict guidance from public health officials and the theater chain strictly enforces those policies.

AMC also has a theater rental program which is still in force. Anyone wanting to book a theater, for up to 20 friends and family, can go to the AMC website under rentals, here, and make the appropriate arrangements.

Further, officials stated mandatory mask wearing is in full force across the theater chain, as well as appropriate social distancing.

More information can be found regarding theaters and AMC’s policies at their website.

